This smartwatch has hit it during the first day of Amazon Prime Day

Samsung’s smartwatch is the best-seller on the first day of Prime Day, but it’s understandable for its incredible offering.

The first day of Amazon Prime Day is coming to an end and we already know which are the most successful devices during this day. Specifically, we have known that the best-selling smartwatch of the day has been the Samsung Galaxy Watch3, something understandable for the incredible offer that stars. And is that the smart watch goes from 364 euros to 199 euros, a brutal discount of 165 euros on Amazon for one of the best models of the firm.

The model in question is that of 45 millimeters, LTE connectivity and black color. It has a very good AMOLED screen, fast operation and additions such as the rotating bezel that help offer a great experience. You know, to be able to enjoy the offer of the best-selling watch of Prime Day you must be a Prime user. You can subscribe now and take advantage of the first free month that Amazon offers.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 sweeps the first day of Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display and resolution of 360 x 360 pixels that looks very good, and has an “Always On” mode. Your processor is a Exynos 9110 Dual Core at 1.15 GHz, and offers a performance that stands out for its speed. In addition, it is important to know that the best-selling watch on the first day of Prime Day has an operating system OneUI 2.5 based on Tizen, which has NFC, IP68 protection, water resistance up to 5 ATM pressure, WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

1.4 inch AMOLED display Exynos 9110 processor, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB storage LTEOneUI 2.5 connectivity based on TizenNFC, 5 ATM resistance, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2

