this smartphone promises impressive power at a good price

You can take home one of the OnePlus that we have recommended the most without paying too much. The OnePlus 8T is at your fingertips by 385 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers.

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a AMOLED panel, one of the chips with more muscle in Qualcomm, 4 rear cameras and one very powerful fast charge, among other features. We tell you its main characteristics.

Buy the cheapest OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus smartphone has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. In its entrails, the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, a processor with which you can move the most demanding applications. This OnePlus 8T also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 4,500 mAh with fast charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 658 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory Fluid AMOLED screen of 6.55 ″ Full HD + and 120 Hz 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge at 65W Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC

