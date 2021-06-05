This smartphone is the same as a Samsung Galaxy S21 but costs $ 2,600

This device is a Samsung Galaxy S21 but much more expensive.

It has always been said that one of the weakest points of Android, Google’s operating system, is its lack of privacy; something that by the way has not been the case for many years. It is also true that security and privacy in Android could be quite improved hence, you always have to buy mobile devices that guarantee security updates and patches.

Now, there are firms that continue to think about the shortcomings of Android in terms of security and intend to sell us mobile devices with “extras” at really exorbitant prices. This is the case with this V3 from Sirin Labs, a mobile device that is still a Samsung Galaxy S21 but at a much higher price.

Sirin V3: a security-oriented Samsung Galaxy S21 priced at $ 2,650

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is one of the best terminals that we can acquire today. A really balanced fantastic terminal with great performance, design and photographic section.

Well, what Sirin Labs, a cybersecurity company, has done has been to take this interesting terminal, add a few extra security-oriented tools and sell it to us at a much higher price, about 2,650 euros. More or less what the luxury brand Caviar does but without being so tacky.

As the company itself indicates, the V3 comes with two separate workspaces that can be easily changed. One oriented to the personal way and another oriented to the work that keeps the data and the communications totally private. The first space allows you to install applications from the Google Play Store while the second does not, it does not even allow you to take screenshots.

The Sirin V3 is only sold with a configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. In the United States it will be sold with the Snapdragon 888 while in the rest of the world it will be sold with the Exynos 2,100. Its price will be $ 2,650.

