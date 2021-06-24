This smartphone is the cheapest in the catalog, and it keeps falling in price

The company’s cheapest mobile phone continues to fall in price.

The LITTLE M3 Can be yours for only 97 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. We talk about its global version of the Chinese device, which arrives together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory.

POCO’s smartphone arrives with a screen that exceeds 6 inches, one of the processors Qualcomm Snapdragon Y 3 rear cameras. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy the POCO M3 at the best price

The Chinese terminal arrives with a 6.53-inch LCD panel and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, a processor with which you will not have problems on a day-to-day basis. The POCO M3 also has 3 rear cameras Y a huge 6,000 mAh battery That will never let you down We do not forget your headphone jack, neither of what has FM Radio.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 66 24 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.3 ″ LCD screen and Full HD resolution + 3 rear cameras 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge 3.5mm jack and FM radio

