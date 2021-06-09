this smartphone is one of the best purchases for less than 200 euros

POCO’s mobile has a discount and may be what you were looking for.

The LITTLE X3, which we analyzed not too long ago, falls to the 167 euros in one of the AliExpress offers. Arrives next to 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Also has fast and free shipping from Spain.

POCO’s smartphone arrives with a screen that exceeds 6.6 inches, one of the processors for gamers Qualcomm and 4 rear cameras, among other features. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy the POCO X3 at the best price

POCO’s smartphone houses inside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a fairly solvent chip with which you can rest easy. It has a 6.67-inch 120Hz IPS panel, 4 rear cameras and a battery that reaches 5,160 mAh. This POCO X3 also incorporates NFC connectivity, you can easily pay at any establishment and transfer files with one touch.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ IPS screen, Full HD + and 120 Hz 4 rear cameras 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W 3.5mm jack, USB-C, NFC

If you want to take a look at other offers …

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

