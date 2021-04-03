This smartphone is discounted and may be the best cheap buy

Don’t spend too much, this LITTLE is one of the best cheap smartphones.

The LITTLE M3 Can be yours for less than 100 euros thanks to this AliExpress offer. It arrives in its global version, which is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. You take it with fast and free shipping from Spain, you just have to apply the coupon PEPPERAN14 to get the best price.

The Chinese smartphone arrives with a 6.53-inch LCD screen with Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, a processor more than solvent and with which you will not have problems to enjoy good performance. This POCO M3 also incorporates a triple rear camera and a huge battery of 6,000 mAh.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 66 24 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.3 ″ LCD screen and Full HD resolution + 3 rear cameras 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 18W 3.5mm jack and FM radio Buy on AliExpress: LITTLE M3

