In the world of technology we have seen all kinds of curious products, such as shaped Bluetooth speakers from Jigglypuff, a popular Pokémonor a cyberpunk lynx skull. However, the product that we want to highlight this time is also for the home, specifically for the bathrooms. Scientists from Stanford University (in California, United States) have created a smart toilet that photographs nature’s call and upload the entire process to the cloud for the sake of science.

The magazine Nature has published an article in which they present the new project of the scientists of the famous American university: a smart toilet for track defecation and urination of people over time, sending that data to the cloud and then analyzing it for public health purposes. This is the latest addition to a long line of smart toilets, only this model has several cameras that scan, recognize and take a photo of the anus of the individuals.

Among its features, this smart toilet is equipped with a total of four cameras: one for faeces, one for the anus and two other chambers for urinary flow. Combined lenses allow this peculiar toilet to be able to analyze the urine of users and classify stool according to the Bristol stool shape scale, using deep learning for this. A toilet that uses a form of two-factor authentication to ensure that associates the right poop with the right person.

A smart toilet that analyzes people’s urine and feces

In addition, the WC also incorporates a fingerprint scanner which is embedded in the discharge lever. “The potential to use the human anus as a biometric identifier is not a new concept. The famous painter, Salvador Dalí (1904-1989), had already discovered that the anus has 35 or 37 folds, which are as unique as fingerprints, ”said Dr. Seung-min Park, co-author of the study, on his blog.

The study also explains that the data does not remain in the toilet, but is sent to the cloud for further analysis: “All the data collected (images and videos), in their raw data formats, was annotated with respect to the user Y transmitted to a cloud system through wireless communication. ” Regarding user privacy, Dr. Seung-min Park commented to Mashable: “We unconditionally guarantee the security of all photos and private information of our users by End-to-end encrypted data transmission“

Dr. Seung-min Park also assured that “we have used a template matching algorithm to determine the region of interest (anus), which, once fully developed and validated, will be autonomous without any human interaction.” He even confirmed that the real photos from the years of the users they will be “encrypted by a hash function and stored on a secure device”. A toilet that is a first step in a long-term effort to diagnose more broadly a number of diseases and disorders in the general population, including benign prostatic hyperplasia, irritable bowel syndrome, and urinary tract infections.

Follow Andro4all