this smart speaker plummets on Amazon

The Amazon smart speaker can be the best ally to start creating your smart home.

Amazon has everything a catalog of smart speakers with which your life can be a little easier. One of the most curious, the Amazon Echo Spot, has an impressive 42% discount. It comes with a small size, screen and all the intelligence of Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant.

If you want to get on the home automation boat, it’s a good device to start with, it will look good in any corner of your house. We tell you its main characteristics.

One of Amazon’s smart speakers, at the best price

The Echo Spot incorporates a circular screen that will show the information that interests you. Your events, the weather information, the music you are playing, will even be used to make video calls. As with all Echo products, you just have to call Alexa to start enjoying their help. You will be able to get the most out of it with its Skills.

If you want to take a look at other offers …

Charging …

Related topics: Amazon, Deals, Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join