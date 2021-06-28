This smart shirt has a 5G connection and detects our vital signs through sensors in the fabric itself

The (atypical) Mobile World Congress 2021 has already started and companies have been quick to present their innovations. One of them has been ZTE which, among other things, has shown YouCare. And what is YouCare? Well nothing more and nothing less than one T-shirt capable of monitoring our constants vital through sensors located in the tissue itself and that, of course, has 5G connectivity.

The shirt is made in Italy and has actually been developed by the AccYouRate Group. ZTE is the technology partner. Other companies have also participated such as Let’s Web-earable Solutions (creator of the SmartTshirt sensor), BSP-Medical (Israeli company in charge of predictive algorithms for cardiovascular disorders). In the absence of knowing if the shirt will be released soon and at what price, let’s see what it proposes and how it works.

My shirt detects the pulse

How does the shirt work? The wearable has a certified and patented textile technology that consists of a few imperceptible polymer sensors embedded in the fabric itself. These tissues are capable, according to ZTE, of detecting vital signs, making an electrocardiogram, analyzing respiration, sweat components, muscular effort and body temperature.

The shirt not only analyzes this data, but also allows transmit them to health or control centers, as well as users to consult the data from their mobile or smartwatch thanks to the 5G network. In the same way, the data is sent to a remote unit that analyzes the values ​​with the medical software. If abnormalities are detected, a warning signal is issued and diagnostic tests are performed. If the anomalies are serious, emergency operators intervene.

The shirt is fully textile, washable and “easy to use”, they assure from the company, which also affirms that “the textile technology, patented and certified, develops new services for the protection of health in the fields of telemedicine, work, sports and the general well-being of the individual”.

It is certified as a medical device And according to Francesco Rocca, president of the Italian Red Cross, “it is an invention that will change the life and quality of home and remote medical care for many citizens who experience health problems and vulnerable people suffering from chronic diseases” .

YouCare will begin to be tested as of next fall at ZTE’s 5G Research and Innovation Center in L’Aquila, but It has not yet been revealed if it will be marketed globally or not. In any case, it is not the first smart shirt we see. In 2019, and precisely at the MWC, we were able to test Wearlumb first-hand, a shirt that analyzed our posture and told us whether or not it was correct.