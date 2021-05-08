This smart ring has a built-in RFID chip and could be your new key and wallet | Technology

This smart ring has been manufactured using 3D printing technology with metallic powder and an RFID chip inside.

What has changed little is the need we have to take our keys out of our pocket or purse from our purse or pants to carry out daily actions, something that is not very safe, especially if we are in places with many people, something that could attract prying eyes at our portfolio, for example.

But technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, and although we have already spoken before about different smart rings that performed actions, now they have managed to manufacture one using metallic powder that is quite an innovation, and that could replace our wallet, credit card and even our house keys.

This invention is part of a research team from the Fraunhofer Institute for Processing Technology, Composites and Foundry IGCV created using a 3D printing process with a built-in RFID chip at just the right time.

When manufacturing it, they have made use of metallized powder under the protection of a laser beam and 3D printing, creating layer by layer the composition of this ring but leaving a small cavity for the chip. Once the chip is incorporated, follow the 3D printing process until it is closed.

One of the problems they faced was how to send the electromagnetic signals from the RFID chip through the metal. You have to know that metal is usually an effective shield against these types of signals. For this, the research team made use of a frequency of 125 kHz, allowing the signals to pass through the metal better.

This ring could be used for everyday tasks like payments in stores, open the door of our house or even transmit vital medical information.