One of the deals of the day affects the smart home directly, and that is that having a WiFi plug makes it possible to automate the turning on and off of many electronic devices and even control them by voice commands.

Just by saying “Alexa, turn on the coffee maker” you can get your coffee ready in five minutes without leaving the sofa. To do this you can now take advantage of the offer that leaves a smart plug with Alexa for only € 10.99 if you apply the code PBAITK3O before making the payment.

This smart plug is quite compact in size and compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can buy it loose or in packs of several units.

It is quite a bargain that outpaces even plug packs, usually much cheaper if you look at the price per unit. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a fuel gauge, a feature that often drives the price up on these devices.

Its size is quite compact, hence the name “Mini”, something that makes them ideal for use on power strips, where normally other models cancel the plug that is next to them.

In addition, this brand has several devices among the best WiFi plugs and smart bulbs, especially because it is inexpensive and works closely with Amazon, so linking them to Alexa is extremely easy.

Assembling your own Smart Home is easier than it seems, it can also be cheaper if you know what products to look for so that you can control products in your home such as light bulbs, appliances, lamps or televisions.

That being said, if you don’t have a smart speaker you can also control your plug from the Smart Life application, in which you can set off and on schedules, for example.

Considering that smart speakers are also much cheaper, it doesn’t make much sense not to mount a Smart Home around them. In fact, they are usually a fundamental pillar since it allows you to centralize the control of all the devices around your virtual assistant, be it Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

Right now, without going any further, the new refurbished Echo Dot with integrated clock has dropped to € 39.99 on Amazon, so it’s another safe investment.

