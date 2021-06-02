This smart mask is for cows and promises to filter out the methane their burps cause

One of the great contributors to greenhouse gases and as a consequence of climate change it is livestock. Livestock for the meat industry releases tons of greenhouse gases and, surprisingly enough, the belching of cows it is one of the biggest factors. Now, a British company promises to solve it with smart cow masks.

According to Bloomberg, the agricultural giant Cargill will begin to sell smart cow masks that can reduce methane emissions. Cows by burping (also through the nose) release methane, methane that traps 80 times more heat than carbon dioxide. Stopping the emission of this methane is critical for the livestock industry, but also complicated.

Zelp is a British company that has developed a particular solution. While other companies are developing feed with components that reduce the methane released, Zelp has created a mask. Mask is placed in the nose of the cow and continuously traps the methane they release. Up to 53% of what they release, depending on the brand.

The mask itself is similar to a catalytic converter in a car. It has an absorbent methane filter that captures the methane that is expelled through the nose. When the filter doesn’t work anymore, a chemical reaction converts the captured methane into CO2 and releases it into the air. Then start over.

All of this is done automatically and the mask is maintenance-free for four years. Thanks to solar panels and a battery inside the mask itself allows the process to be carried out automatically. Just attach it to the cow with an adjustable collar and it will start working.

Works? Its creators say yes, though has not yet been reviewed by independent experts. They say that the pair tests will be carried out later this year, once they have the final version of the mask that improves the internal electronics and its size. They hope to be able to mass produce it during 2022 and put it up for sale. Sale that aims to be by annual subscription per mask and cow.

A high price ever more willing to pay

Livestock contributes almost 15% of all greenhouse gases in the world. Cows and specifically the methane they produce is one of the most important contributors. Contrary to what you might think, most of the methane released by cows (95%) comes from burps by mouth and nose, while the rest by the farts they produce. Hence, a mask like this is critical.

The great dilemma now is see if farmers are willing to pay an annual subscription for each cow in order to reduce the methane they release into the atmosphere. Both Zelp and Cargill believe so. They hope that many dairy companies will be willing to pay extra for milk that comes from more sustainable farms. Consequently, probably also an increase in the final price of dairy products that the consumer obtains.