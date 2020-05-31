In the world of technology we have seen all kinds of bluetooth speakers over time, as one shaped like a Jigglypuff, a popular Pokémon. They exist in all shapes and colors, and in the last few hours a new design created by a fan of Futurama, Matt Groening’s popular animated series: a Bender-shaped smart speaker that, in addition to playing music, also insults you.

Futurama is an animated series, created by the father of The Simpson, who follows the adventures of a pizza delivery boy, Philip J. Fry, which on December 31, 1999 accidentally stumbles and falls by chance in a cryogenic capsule and wake up a thousand years later. Most of the episodes revolve around the activities and adventures of the employees of the Planet Express company, mainly from the trio formed by Fry, Leela and Bender. Of course, other characters, such as Dr. John A. Zoidberg, also have great admiration from fans of the series.

This time around, Zen_Kong, a Reddit user and Futurama fan, has decided to create his own smart speaker from Bender, the popular Matt Groening series bender robot, to answer your questions and insult you, just like the character in the series. A somewhat complicated process, since in the first instance this user had to find a model of the famous character’s head on the Internet and then print it using two 3D printers.

A smart speaker in the shape of Bender’s head

Why did you do this process with two printers? Simple, with one of these printers printed the general structure of Bender’s headwhile the second took care of the translucent parts that light up on the speaker, like the eyes. Inside this speaker you will find a Raspberry Pi Zero W which operates a voice recognition software called Pocketsphinx, and a custom code programmed for the speaker to give certain responses.

Answers that, how could it be otherwise, include the best Bender quotes and some of their insults. In the same way, you can see Bender’s smart speaker in action through the YouTube channel of said user and in the video on these lines. Without a doubt, if you are a Futurama fan you cannot pass up the opportunity to have this Bender speaker in your house or be encouraged to create one of your favorite character from the series.

