Neocities is a website founded in 2013 that allows you to create free websites in the style of what Geocities supposed for a long time. For a long time, and until its farewell, this mythical free web hosting platform was which many early Internet users turned to when creating a website.

Even so, today, more than for its gratuitousness, We may remember Geocities for the horrible design of free websites that users made, which also did not give rise to much versatility and improvisation, although it did create creativity. A design that was ugly in its day and even more now, but a sign of identity that makes us see something like Neocities with affection.

Learn HTML and join a community of large websites

By registering with Neocities, the first thing that will be offered to us is to choose the type of user that we want to be, which will mark the type of website that we can create, both in capacity and bandwidth. In the free plan we have 1 GB of storage and 200 GB of bandwidth, while in the paid plan, called ‘Supporter’, we will access a storage of 50 GB and 3,000 GB of bandwidth, without restrictions of type of file, with the possibility of creating several websites, etc.

After choosing a username, we will be given a domain, similar to how it happened in Geocities. Thus, if we choose “genbeta” as the username, our website would be genbeta.neocities.com. From that step, we are also offered a free simple HTML course for us to learn how to build our website. If we already know, it is a matter of using the web editor (or a local one, which is allowed). To upload files, Neocities also allows us to establish a folder as a drive on our PC, so that it is very comfortable.

But beyond that we are interested in creating a free website, something that today is much easier than in 1998, The really interesting thing about Neocities is the catalog of 90’s * vintage * style websites. It is what makes nostalgia strong, and what allows us to compare with that era of the Internet. In the ‘Browse’ section we can see the websites with the most followers, the most viewed, the ones that accept tips, etc. In addition, we can search by filters.

Let’s see some of the most striking that have been created in Neocities.

Substack.net

Pure 90s https://castlecyberskull.neocities.org

https://y2k.neocities.org/artgallery.html

https://mebious.neocities.org/Layer/Wierd.html

