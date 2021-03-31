This short teaser video announces the official debut of the GMC Hummer EV SUV

The need to face electric mobility forced General Motors to change your strategy. If you do a little memory, you must remember how it ended Hummer. This mythical firm, specialist in All-terrain vehicles with high displacement and power, was euthanized in the last bankruptcy of the manufacturer. However, its essence is very present in the Yankee public and this is the asset they want to exploit again with their latest “resurrection.”

Yes, because under the umbrella of GMC they have dared to launch a modern version and in electric key. This is how the GMC Hummer EV and his brother SUV. The first one they presented to the world was the pick up and after a short wait now it’s the turn of the all-road. Well, thanks to this teaser video we can put an end to that waiting. What do you think the GMC Hummer EV SUV will be like? We have a very close idea …

General Motors to Unveil GMC Hummer EV SUV on April 3

The first time we were able to see a GMC Hummer EV SUV preview It was last October 2020. In the clip they published, very little was seen, but the basic lines of its body were perfectly intuited. For this occasion they have chosen the same method, although in this case the number of details they have left in view is greater. Of course so that we do not forget the model from which it starts, the Hummer EV, the video starts with it.

In a few seconds the video turns dark and we see the transition to the GMC Hummer EV SUV. This is where we appreciate the similarities that both bodywork will maintain. If we are not mistaken, the format of the hood, windshield, doors and roof line will be very similar. The main differences will be in the following areas: three quarters (closure of cargo bath and C-pillar), hanging spare wheel on the gate and waist line.

Another of the details they discover are the alloy wheels. Perhaps it is an optical sensation caused by the change of plane of the video, but it seems that the size that the SUV version mounts will be greater than that of the pick up. With everything, we must wait for its official debut to confirm these sensations, although this will take place very soon. Both, as the presentation event will take place next Saturday, April 3.

We will be very attentive to everything because General Motors is at stake and Hummer the same. Will it live up to the expectations of the fans?

Source – GMC by YouTube