This shirt is capable of charging small electronic devices from movement and sweat

Just as community microgrids are capable of producing energy and self-sufficient by themselves, human beings could have our own personal microgrid, with which we would be able to power electronic devices from the energy produced by our body.

We are applying the microgrid concept to create portable systems that operate sustainably, safely and independently

Lu Yin

It is the idea that a team of nanoengineers from the University of California (UC) has captured on a T-shirt, the results of which are presented in the journal Nature Communications. Their technology, they say, is directly based on these community microgrids.

“We are applying the concept of the microgrid to create portable systems that operate sustainably, safely and independently,” says the study co-author. Lu Yin, from UC San Diego’s Jacobs School of Engineering.

“Just as a microgrid in a city integrates a variety of local renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, a portable microgrid integrates devices that collect energy locally from different parts of the body, such as sweat and movement , at the same time that they store energy ”, he explains.

To certify its performance, the team tested the garment on a person in 30-minute sessions, which consisted of making him run or pedal for 10 minutes, followed by another 20 minutes of rest. Simply with this exercise, the shirt supplied enough energy to function properly a digital wristwatch or to activate an electrochromic screen, a device that changes color in response to a certain voltage.

The so-called ‘portable microgrid’ works on three main axes: sweat-powered biofuel cells, motion-driven triboelectric generators and energy storage supercapacitors.

Printed on a T-shirt, with flexible and washable parts – yes, without detergent – the so-called ‘portable microgrid’ works from three main axes: sweat-powered biofuel cells, motion-driven triboelectric generators and storage supercapacitors. of energy. Each of the parts is screen-printed on the shirt and positioned in a way that optimizes the amount of energy collected.

Two complementary systems to generate energy



On the one hand, biofuel cells They were located on the inside of the shirt, in the chest area. These are equipped with enzymes that trigger an exchange of electrons between lactate and oxygen molecules in human sweat to generate electricity. These cells provide low voltage direct current.

On the other hand, triboelectric generators They are made of a negatively charged material, placed on the forearms, and a positively charged material, placed on the sides of the torso, at waist level. When the arms swing against the torso when walking or running, oppositely charged materials generate electricity that emits high-voltage pulses.

Finally, the supercapacitors, placed on the outside of the garment, on the chest area, temporarily store the energy obtained from the other two devices. They then download it to power small connected electronic devices as needed.

When you add these two systems together, they make up for the shortcomings of the other. They are complementary and synergistic to allow a quick start and continuous power

Lu Yin

The researchers combined both energy sources, allowing the shirt to run quickly and continuously. The movement of the body transmits current almost instantaneously, whereas the one that comes from the sweat provides energy even after the user has stopped moving.

This set of systems starts twice as fast and lasts three times longer than systems separately. “When you add these two together, they make up for the other’s shortcomings. They are complementary and synergistic to allow a quick start and continuous power, ”explains Yin.

To exemplify its operation, the author compares it to a water supply system. Imagine that biofuel cells are like a slowly flowing faucet and triboelectric generators are like a hose that squirts water. Supercapacitors are the tank that both feed and you can draw water from that tank as needed. “

The main innovation of this work, indicates the nanoengineer, is not the portable devices themselves, but the systematic and efficient integration of all the devices. Although a priori it is designed for athletes and sportsmen, the researchers believe that this technology has unlimited possibilities. Therefore, they announce that they are working on other designs that can collect energy in different situations, such as while the user is sitting in the office.

“We are not limiting ourselves to this design. We can adapt the system by selecting different types of energy harvesters for different scenarios, ”concludes Yin.

Reference:

Lu Yin et al. “A self-sustainable wearable multi-modular E-textile bioenergy microgrid system”. Nature Communications (2021)

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.