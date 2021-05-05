This sensor finds psychedelic drugs that do not cause hallucinations

Currently, it is virtually impossible to predict whether a drug will cause hallucinations without first testing it in animals, and the most effective way to do this is the rodent “head twitch” test. “Scientific studies have been done with psychedelic drugs since the 1940s, but we don’t yet have an effective cell assay for it“explains David Olson, a researcher at the Davis University of California and one of the authors of this work published in the journal Cell.

The sensor, dubbed PsychLight, is based on a serotonin receptor (a neuromodulator that allows the brain to rapidly adapt to changing conditions) called HT2AR. Both psychedelic drugs and drugs used to treat psychiatric disorders act through this receptor. Researchers have designed a modified version of the HT2A receptor with a fluorescent component, so that when the sensor binds to serotonin or a hallucinogenic ligand, it changes its conformation, causing fluorescence to increase.. Non-hallucinogenic ligands can also bind to psychLight and result in a different fluorescence profile.

PsychLight applications

This sensor can be used to study how natural neuromodulators such as serotonin or hallucinogenic drugs act in different parts of the brain. It could also be used to detect candidate drugs that activate the HT2A receptor and could cause hallucinations. When psychLight is expressed in cells and those cell cultures are exposed to a hallucinogenic drug, they turn on.

A new molecule without hallucinogenic effect

One of the first tests carried out with the new sensor has shown that a new compound called AAZ-A-154 is capable of activating the HT2A receptor without causing hallucinations. This effect has since been proven in animal models and, although it has not been validated in humans, it shows promise as an antidepressant. In any case, the use of this technique to perform molecular screening has to be further developed, and although the identification of AAZ-A-154 is a good starting point, it is difficult to transfer the results from animals to humans, so there is still a long way to fully develop the new technology.