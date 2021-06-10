This sensational Samsung Galaxy S21 5G does not wait for Prime Day and its price plummets

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, a high-end from 2021, drops to 639 euros at Phone House, a discount of 160 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is one of the best phones launched so far in 2021, and now it can be yours for only 639 euros if you take advantage of the offer of Phone House. The magnitude of this opportunity is clearer if we specify that the original price of this high-end Samsung is 799 euros, that is, you can save 160 euros with the purchase.

This Galaxy S21 5G offers you everything you need, starting with a spectacular screen 120 Hz AMOLED and ending up with all the power of your processor Samsung Exynos 2100. But in between there is much more, and we are going to explain it to you now. We already anticipate that, in terms of cameras, autonomy and other details, this smartphone is not far behind.

Buy the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G mounts a screen 6.2-inch AMOLED with resolution Full HD +, 120 hertz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus glass. As Samsung has us used to, this panel looks like a charm. This high level is also offered by the processor Exynos 2100 that, in conjunction with 8 GB RAM, ensure excellent performance whatever the task you have to perform. By the way, you will have 128 GB of storage and Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 as an operating system.

If we focus on the photographic section, we find that the terminal has a triple rear camera with 64 MP telephoto, 12 MP ultra-wide and 12 MP wide-angle sensor. Its battery is not far behind, which has a capacity of 4,000 mAh and is compatible with 25W fast charge, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Last but not least, the Galaxy S21 5G features NFC, resistance IP68 water and dust, and ultrasonic fingerprint reader on the screen. You can find out more information about the terminal on the Samsung website.

6.2-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD +, 120 Hz Exynos 2100 processor, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 Triple rear camera 4,000 mAh battery, 25WNFC fast charge, ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint reader, IP68

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

