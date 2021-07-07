“This selection is coming back”

07/07/2021

On at 01:00 CEST

The Spanish selection said goodbye to the European Championship through the front door. Unlike other favorites, a label that the ‘Roja’ did not acquire until it was deserved by effort, sacrifice and suffering, Spain He was just over a step away from proclaiming himself champion of the continent.

After the painful elimination, the captain Sergio Busquets He showed his face and assured, without hesitation, that “we will return & rdquor ;. “It is a shame not to have been able to reach the final, but surely this experience will serve us well. In future tournaments the team will return& rdquor ;.

The Badia midfielder, who did not want to assess his future in the national team because “this is not the time to think about me, but to be sad and proud of us & rdquor ;, he thought that the ‘Red’ was “superior & rdquor; to Italy, but also that “football is like that and we have no choice but to congratulate our rivals & rdquor ;. “It was a shame, but this is the way. The experience will help us. We have a great coaching staff and a spectacular group. Hopefully soon we can fight to win a tournament and not stay in the semifinals like today & rdquor ;, he said.

“It fucks me to lose Jordi Alba remarked that Spain was “the team that had the clearest ideas & rdquor; and he stated that “I haven’t seen a group like this for a long time and that’s why it really bothers me to lose & rdquor ;. “They had to throw us on penalties. People are proud of us& rdquor ;, settled the Barça player, who acknowledged about his future that “the years go by and this is ending & rdquor ;.