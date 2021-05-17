“This season has helped me a lot to grow”

05/17/2021 at 9:34 AM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Ricky Rubio, of the Timberwolves, told EFE that the difficult season, both for the Minnesota team and for him personally, has “helped to grow a lot, as a person and as a player “. Rubio, who immediately before the start of the season reached the Timberwolves after being first unexpectedly transferred from the Phoenix Sun to the Oklahoma city thunder and a few hours later to the team of Minnesota, He acknowledged that the situation did not help him and it was difficult for him to adapt.

But he also admitted that having overcome all difficulties “has helped him to grow a lot, as a person and as a player as well,” he explained to EFE. “It has helped me understand other situations in the game that I was not used to. Also to be in personal situations due to the pandemic and to break many routines. And that doesn’t help a guy as structured as I am, who follows his routines before games. They all broke. But that has made me grow and understand a little more everything, “explained Rubio.

After the game that Wolves disputed on Sunday night against the Dallas mavericks, and that the Minnesotans easily won 136-121, the Timberwolves coach, Chris Finch, explained to the media the importance that Rubio has had in the team and especially in Anthony Edwards, a “rookie” who is destined to become one of the biggest stars of the NBA.

Edwards, 19, who was No. 1 in the 2020 draft, is the leading candidate for the title of “rookie” of the year, after improving dramatically in the second half of the season. Finch credited Rubio with a key role in the explosion of Edwards, popularly known as “Ant,” who scored 30 points against the Mavericks, meaning the 19-year-old rookie has scored more than 20 points in 36 games this season.

“Ricky’s leadership has been instrumental in Ant’s development. He’s always encouraging him, he’s always talking to him. Before I arrived they had already developed a connection. Rubio has been by his side. Donovan Mitchell Y Devin Booker. He’s seen the rise of these types of players, “Finch declared.” You know what you can pass on to Ant to help him. He has been a great support both off the field and in front of the media. Ricky has been playing basketball at a high level since he was 15 years old. He knows what it’s like to be young and carry high expectations, “Finch added.

In that sense, Rubio told EFE that it has been his experience that has allowed him to play that role of model for Edwards. Rubio also recalled that when he came to the NBA at the end of 2011, precisely to the Timberwolves, he was one of the top five players in the draft. “I have had very good examples and leaders throughout my career, especially for example my first year with Elmer Bennett at Joventut. And so many people who have accompanied me. It is knowing how to speak and, from my experience, knowing how to share it. Although there are differences, I also came to Minnesota among the top 5 in the draft and I think I can help from my experience, “added Rubio. EFE