This screen turns your Xbox Series S into a portable console

The Xbox Series S does not have a portable version. In fact, all Microsoft consoles are intended to be used in the living room. However, a curious accessory allows you to quickly turn the device into a fully portable gaming experience. Namely, does not require a conventional television to work.

This is not an official accessory from Redmond, but it is a Kickstarter project that has enchanted the community. In just 20 minutes he has vastly exceeded the goal of $ 9,703 for its financing, giving it the necessary impetus so that it can become a reality. The device, called the xScreen, features a screen that easily attaches to the Xbox Series S. Did anyone remember the PlayStation 1 and its 5-inch LCD screen?

The ingenious authors of the project have thought of everything and their love of detail is exposed in the images they have shared. The xScreen shares design lines with the Xbox Series S itself, so you don’t notice any strange differences when connected to the console. In addition, it integrates perfectly with the rear ports, providing absolute functionality.

An Xbox Series S to play anywhere

The concept of portability is possible thanks toe Xbox Series S is smaller and more portable than its older sister, the Xbox Series X. However, it is still a spectacular console to enjoy current titles. Now, thanks to the xScreen’s 11.6-inch 1080p 60Hz screen, anywhere.

The xScreen YouTube videos show users enjoying the console on different sites. From a living room to a car. Many may wonder how this is possible. Simply because the device requires no additional power and makes the Xbox Series S a true portable console.

However, the console will require a connection to the electrical current. However, this will not be a problem, as there are multiple options available in the market to be able to provide the necessary power directly from the vehicle.

Now, the question everyone should be asking. Where to buy the xScreen for the Xbox Series S? For now, as it is in its funding period on Kickstarter, the idea should be supported with $ 186 dollars ($ 249 Australian dollars). The aforementioned price will be 24% lower than the final one, which will be located at $ 250 dollars (329 Australian dollars) when it goes on the market.

