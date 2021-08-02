This scene on the podium becomes a viral phenomenon: watch out for the Brazilian

The moment that has become a viral phenomenon. (Photo: TWITTER)

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade won her second medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this Sunday after winning gold in the jumping event, becoming the first woman from her country to climb to the top of the podium in artistic gymnastics.

Two days later, Andrade signed a memorable exercise not to miss the most valuable prize. The Brazilian, who broke the crusade in 2019, found relief when the Games were delayed by the pandemic and this Sunday she achieved the highest goal.

Rebeca Andrade’s 15,083 points kept Team USA’s MyKayla Skinner at bay, who achieved a total of 14,916. For her part, South Korean gymnast Yeo Seojeong took the bronze medal with 14,733.

Andrade has become a viral phenomenon for a scene he starred on the podium. The new rules to stop the coronavirus mean that the athletes themselves have to hang the medal around their necks.

With the nerves of the moment, the South Korean Yeo Seojeong, bronze, did not notice. But Andrade quickly warned him.

This gesture has been uploaded to Twitter by the user @IzbasaG and in less than a day accumulates more than 14,000 retweets and 87,000 ‘likes’.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE