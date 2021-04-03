this says the prospects of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca

The coronavirus vaccines they also have their prospects. Something that many times the patient overlooks, but that hide very valuable information to understand both its operation and possible contraindications and Adverse effects detected by the pharmacist in clinical studies.

On the website set up by the Government on the vaccination strategy in Spain there is a special section relating to the contraindications of the vaccines that are already administered in our country (Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca) and the one that will do it in the coming weeks (Janssen).

In this section you can consult the prospects of each of these vaccines, which contains all the relevant information that we could find in any drug that we buy at the pharmacy. This is what the three in use today in Spain say.

Pfizer vaccine

Regarding the vaccine Pfizer, the package leaflet indicates that it should not be administered if you are allergic to the active principle or any of the other components of this medicine, detailed in section 6 of the same.

Whoever is going to receive it, or has received it, is also asked to inform the health care provider in charge of their vaccination about whether they have ever had a severe allergic reaction or trouble breathing after injection of any other vaccine or after this has been administered.

Also if you have a serious illness or one infection with high fever. However, you can be vaccinated if you have a mild fever or an upper respiratory infection such as a cold; have a bleeding problem, bruise easily, or use medicine to prevent blood clots; have a weakened immune system due to a disease such as HIV infection or a medicine, such as corticosteroids, that affect the immune system.

It is not recommended to use this vaccine in children under 16 years of age. Nap pregnant or you are breast-feeding, think you might be pregnant or are planning to become pregnant, consult your doctor or pharmacist before receiving this vaccine.

Like all vaccines, Pfizer’s records possible Adverse effects, although not all people suffer from them. Between the very frequent, which may affect more than 1 in 10 people, include injection site pain, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills and fever ..

Among the adverse effects frequent, which may affect up to 1 in 10 people, include redness at the injection site and nausea. Between the infrequent, which may affect up to 1 in 100 people, are enlarged lymph nodes, discomfort, pain in the limb, insomnia and itching at the injection site. Among the rare ones, which can affect up to 1 in 1000 people, it includes temporary drooping (paralysis) on one side of the face.

Moderna Vaccine

This vaccine should not be administered if, as in the case of the previous one, you are allergic to the active ingredient or to any of the other components of this vaccine.

Between the warnings and cautions If you have previously had a serious, life-threatening allergic reaction after any other vaccine or after having received the Moderna vaccine, the health care provider should be notified. Also if you have a very weak or impaired immune system, you have a bleeding disorder, a high fever or a serious infection (with the same clarifications as in the case of Pfizer).

Moderna is not recommended for children. under 18 years of age. Nap pregnant or you are breastfeeding, think you might be pregnant or are planning to become pregnant, ask your doctor, pharmacist or nurse before you get the vaccine. The doctor must also be informed if you are taking, have recently taken or might have to take any other medication. Moderna’s vaccine can affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines can affect the way Moderna’s vaccine works.

Among the possible Adverse effects Seeking urgent medical attention is recommended if you have any of the following signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction: feeling dizzy or light-headed; changes in your heartbeat; short of breath; wheezing; swelling of the lips, face, or throat; hives or skin rash; nausea or vomiting; stomach ache.

Moderna’s prospectus picks up effects very frequent (may affect more than 1 in 10 people): armpit swelling, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle and joint pain and stiffness, pain or swelling at the injection site, feeling very tired, chills and fever.

Common ones, which may affect up to 1 in 10 people, include a skin rash or redness or hives at the injection site. Among the rare, which may affect up to 1 in 100 people, itching at the injection site. Finally, among the rare, which may affect up to 1 in 1000 people, are temporary unilateral facial drooping (Bell’s palsy), swelling of the face (swelling of the face can occur in patients who have received facial cosmetic injections).

AstraZeneca Vaccine

Regarding the third vaccine to be used in Spain, it should be noted that it should not be administered if it is allergic to the active ingredient or to any of the other components of this medicine, detailed in the package leaflet.

Similarly, you have to consult the doctor or health care for you if you have ever had a severe allergic reaction after injecting any other vaccine or after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

As in the previous two, it should not be administered if you have a severe infection with fever (over 38 ° C), but if you have a mild fever or an upper respiratory infection such as a cold.

You must also report if you have a bleeding or bruising problem, or if you are taking an anticoagulant medicine (to prevent blood clots), also if your immune system is not working properly (immunodeficiency) or you are taking medicines that weaken the immune system (such as high doses of corticosteroids, immunosuppressants or cancer medicines ).

Regarding the blood disorders, the AstraZeneca package insert states that on very rare occasions a combination of blood clot formation and low platelet levels has been observed after vaccination with this vaccine, in some cases accompanied by bleeding. This included some serious cases of blood clots in different or unusual places and excessive clotting or bleeding in different parts of the body. Most of these cases occurred within the first seven to fourteen days after vaccination and occurred mainly in women under 55 years of age, although there were more women under 55 who received the vaccine than people of other ages. Some cases had a fatal outcome.

It is recommended seek medical attention if you experience shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling or persistent abdominal pain after vaccination. Also, if after a few days you experience severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision after vaccination, or you experience bruises or spots on the skin in the form of small round dots, in places other than the vaccination site that appear after few days.

This vaccine, for the moment It is not recommended for children under 18 years of age for lack of more research. If you are pregnant or breast-feeding, think you might be pregnant or are planning to become pregnant, ask your doctor, pharmacist or nurse for advice before receiving this vaccine.

It is also recommended to specify before vaccination if you are taking, have recently taken or might have to take any other medicine or vaccines.

Between the possible adverse effects described, those considered very Common (may affect more than 1 in 10 people) are collected, which are sensitivity, pain, heat, itching or bruising at the injection site, feeling tired (fatigue) or general malaise, chills or feverish feeling, headache, feeling sick (nausea), joint pain or muscle pain.

Common (may affect up to 1 in 10 people) include redness or swelling at the injection site.

fever (> 38 ° C), vomiting or diarrhea. Among the rare, drowsiness or lightheadedness, decreased appetite, enlarged lymph nodes, excessive sweating, and itchy skin.