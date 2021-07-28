This Saturday, the first Fight Camp gala, with Conor Benn and Tommy McCarthy’s European

Press release

DAZN, the global sports streaming platform, will host the second edition of Matchroom’s Fight Camp, starting this weekend. On Saturday, July 31, the evening will be starring the stellar combat that will face Conor benn Y Adrian Granados (20:00 h) and the users of the platform will be able to see the entire main card of the event live and with comments and analysis in Spanish.

Following his victory over Samuel Vargas earlier this year, Conor benn (18-0) returns to the ring to fight against Adrian Granados (21-8-3). This fight is a great opportunity for the undefeated Briton as, if he manages to win, the next step will be to face the best fighters at welterweight (66,700 kg).

In DAZN you can follow the main card of the evening in full:

Conor Benn vs. Adrian granados

Xu Can vs. Leigh wood

Tommy McCarthy vs. Chris Billam-Smith (European Cruiserweight Championship)

Anthony Fowler vs. Roberto garcia

Campbell Hatton vs. Jakub laskowski

The next two Matchroom Fight Camp evenings will be held consecutively, with the next one being the next August 7th, with the stellar combat between Kid galahad Y Jazza dickens. The August 14 the third series will take place and will feature the star fight between Joshua Buatsi Y Ricards Bolotniks.

Users of the platform will be able to follow the three evenings live and on demand after they are broadcast. In addition, they can access original boxing content on DAZN such as ‘Canelo towards greatness’, which reviews the most memorable moments of the Mexican’s career; ‘AJ, the contemporary boxer’, a space that relives the best moments of Anthony Joshua’s career in the ring; or ‘Spanish Boxers’, which includes the best fights of Spanish boxers, such as Sandor Martín, Kerman Lejarraga or Andoni Gago.