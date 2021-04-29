This Saturday, Chisora-Parker. When titles are the least important thing in boxing …

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The Manchester Arena in one of the most industrial cities in England presents us with a great fight of the heavyweights on Saturday night, which will be the culmination of, perhaps, the best evening so far this year in the United Kingdom. The gala, which we will talk about shortly, has several world titles and very interesting fights, and is culminated by the one in question, without an important title at stake (WBO Intercontinental heavyweight), but of high sporting, economic and extra-boxing interest , since it has been “cooking” since long before the COVID pandemic broke out. Welcome to Dereck Chisora (32-10, 23 KO) against Joseph Parker (28-2, 21 KO).

On October 26, 2019, the two colossi were going to face each other at the 02 Arena in London, something that never happened, since the New Zealander spent several weeks convalescing from a spider bite. Finally, the Briton faced his compatriot David Price in the gala whose main duel was the remembered Josh Taylor-Regis Prograis. Negotiations cooled down once Parker recovered, and then the sanitary problem that still lingers on us. For all this, it is a hot fight in the extra sport, since the fighters have been citing for two years.

With regard to economics, it is a gala that will be broadcast in the United Kingdom in the form of PPV, broadcasting by Sky Sports Box Office at a price around 23 euros to change, and in Spain we can see it on DAZN.

As we have said, it is a show in which there are several more great fights with world titles in between, and this fight is the main one, which indicates the charisma that Chisora ​​has among his compatriots; He is a fighter whose nickname, War, could not be better chosen, since each fight in which he takes part acquires warlike overtones. He has never turned down a fight, and has faced the best heavyweights of the last ten years: Tyson fury (twice), Vitali Klitschko, David haye, Dillian whyte (twice), Kubrat Pulev, etc.

While it is true that he has never beaten the higher level fighters, if they were asked about his fight with Chisora, they would surely remember him as, to use the greatest of euphemisms, quite harsh. He was British, Commonwealth and European champion, although he only opted for the world championship on one occasion, when he fell by unanimous decision to the eldest of the Klitschko. His last bout was Oleksandr Usyk’s first serious heavyweight test, and it made the Ukrainian sweat, giving him quite a bit of trouble in the opening rounds of the fight. At 37, his last war is yet to come.

Sportingly, there is an evident interest in a category that is still pending to see what happens with its four belts, because the fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, the complete unification, has not just become official. Looking at the world charts, although Dereck Chisora ​​appears in one of the four organizations in a residual way, Joseph Parker is called to be an important actor in the next years of the category. At 29, he enters the best five years for a heavyweight, and the ranking shows that Parker is in a good position to win a world belt in the near future: He is number 6 in the IBF and WBC, and in third position of the WBO.

Although they would deserve to be ignored, the WBA giants have not classified Parker, standing in his place, apart from four “world” champions, one of them as comical as Manuel Charr (inactive since 2017), an unknown Romanian in the second position, classified à la carte because he will be Daniel Dubois’ next rival, also among the first … but not his recent executioner, Joe Joyce. Do we laugh or cry with these corruptions that so discredit the Noble Art?

Be that as it may, Parker is a boxer known for not taking excessive risks, especially on his last dates. He was world champion in 2016, beating Andy ruiz and successfully defending the glory in front of Razvan Cojanu Y Hughie fury, then undefeated. His meteoric career was diluted after being consecutively defeated against Anthony Joshua Y Dillian whyte (Who was about to knock out at the end of the fight, all is said), although afterwards he has recovered with four consecutive wins. The last of them, two months ago, before his compatriot Junior Fa, with a solid performance but that did not quite convince the fans, and more so given the demand presented by a category that is experiencing a new golden age.

The victory of Chisora is paid at € 2.37 per euro wagered, while that of Parker at € 1.57, but there are also options to bet on multiple results of the fight, clicking on the title of the fight.

For all this, and with Parker as the favorite, but with a rival who will get the best of him if he wants to leave Manchester with his arm raised, on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. Spanish time we will live a meeting that will surely not leave indifferent no one. As we said before, it can be followed live by DAZN, like all previous fights.