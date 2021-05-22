This Saturday 260,000 more doses of AstraZeneca arrive in Spain

Spain will have from this Saturday with 260,000 doses more of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is the pharmaceutical company that has fulfilled the most deliveries to the country with respect to the total number of purchases.

Thus, the Anglo-Swedish company has delivered the 47% of purchased doses for Spain, ahead of the 39% delivered by Pfizer, 12% by Moderna and 2% by Janssen.

According to data published by the Ministry of Health, AstraZeneca has delivered 5,713,800 doses of the 12,232,200 acquired. In the case of Pfizer, 17,052,945 of the total of 43,955,845 committed have arrived.

For its part, Moderna has delivered 2,395,800 of the total 19,722,800 and Janssen has distributed 410,000 vaccines in Spain, of the 17,598,400 committed.

Precisely, the new batch of AstraZeneca arrives one day after the Bioethics Committee has approved the text that users under 60 years vaccinated with the first dose must sign for the second dose of this same drug, the so-called informed consent.

It is agreed by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System to instances of the Public Health Commission of this body of the Ministry of Health and the Autonomous Communities.

While the department of Carolina Darias has advocated administering a second dose of Pfizer to those under 60 inoculated with AstraZeneca, several autonomies have been in favor of not combining vaccines, following the recommendations of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the opinion of numerous experts and scientific societies.

Health argues the results of the CombiVac clinical trial, led by the Carlos III Health Institute, but prominent researchers consider that the study, with 600 volunteers, not conclusive and it does not motivate the vaccination strategy to be changed.