This Samsung tablet is even cheaper thanks to the Amazon offer

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet drops to 189 euros on Amazon, a discount of 70 euros.

A tablet is a very useful device to study, work and enjoy your favorite leisure activities on a screen that is larger than that of a smartphone, but smaller and more comfortable than that of a laptop. If you are looking for a good cheap tablet, we recommend this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, which now goes down to 189 euros in Amazon.

If you take advantage of this offer, you can save up to 70 euros with the purchase, since the original price of the Galaxy Tab A7 is 259 euros. You will thus enjoy a large 10.4 inch screen, 64 GB of storage and battery for all day. The benefits of the Samsung tablet do not end here …

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 at the best price

One of the best cheap tablets of the Samsung Galaxy family is this Galaxy Tab A7, ideal for entertainment thanks to its 10.4-inch screen and Dolby Atmos sound. In addition, thanks to its thickness of 7 mm and its weight of 476 grams, you can always carry it comfortably with you.

Inside is a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, along with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that you can expand by microSD. It comes with Android as the operating system, and Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi and 3.5mm headphone jack in the connectivity section.

In a tablet autonomy is also important, to be able to use it without depending on the charger every so often. In this case, the Galaxy Tab A7 integrates a 7,040 mAh battery, enough to last a whole day of use. By the way, with it you can also take pictures and make video calls, as it has a 8 MP rear camera and a front of 5 MP.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a tablet with There is a good quality price relation, especially at the moment that it is on sale on Amazon for 189 euros.

Accompany the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 with the best accessory

If you want to enjoy the best entertainment on your tablet without disturbing those next to you, you can buy these good LUDOS headphones. They are wired, but no problem because, as we have seen, the Galaxy Tab A7 has a headphone port. They offer a high quality sound, in addition to microphone to answer calls, buttons to control volume and external noise isolation. You can buy these LUDOS headphones at Amazon for around 14.40 euros, there are a multitude of colors available.

Related topics: Deals, Samsung, Android Tablets

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all