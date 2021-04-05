This Samsung smartwatch costs only 178 euros on Amazon and can even do electrocardiograms: it is the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and it is at a bargain price | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for a complete smartwatch that has a good price, right now the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has it all, and its price is also greatly reduced in Amazon Spain.

There are many types of smartwatches on sale, although the market is highly polarized between the cheapest and entry-level models and those that compete in the high-end, the Apple Watch and alternatives. That said, some cheaper smartwatches do offer practically everything that can be demanded of them, and without reaching € 200.

We talk about Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, a watch that has been improving little by little since its launch, and that as we could see in his analysis, from the outset it was already very competitive. Now it is even more so, and not only because of the novelties that it has been adding, but because it is on sale for 178 euros on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the second generation of the sports watch from the South Korean company. In addition to improving in sports recognition, it is now a better smartwatch thanks to its digital bezel.

It is the 44mm diameter edition, the largest and also the one that is usually more expensive, although in this case without a doubt the price it has on Amazon is a real bargain.

One of the features introduced via an update after going on sale was that of electrocardiograms, a pleasant surprise that is especially useful, especially for those who are concerned about their health.

Although it is not a substitute for a medical diagnosis, it is useful to know the state of your heart and if there may be any problem that requires a visit to the doctor.

It also has NFC for mobile payments, so with Samsung Pay you can pay in practically any store with your watch, something that brings it a little closer to high-end smartwatches, which can easily double in price.

Its AMOLED screen is another of the strengths, a panel with more vivid and brighter colors whose worldwide production is completely controlled precisely by Samsung.

For the price it has, it is undoubtedly the best smartwatch of the moment. It is true that there are models that cost less than 100 euros and that are not bad, although they offer characteristics well below this model.

