This Samsung smart TV has been the best seller during Amazon Prime Day

Samsung’s smart TV has been a hit during the sale party.

The first day of Amazon Prime Day 2021 It is over, but there is another day of great discounts. During the Monday that just ended, one of Xiaomi’s smartphones was the best-seller, as was one of Samsung’s smart watches.

The Korean firm repeats in the smart TV category, one of its 55-inch televisions has been the best-seller during this Monday. We tell you its main characteristics. By the way, if you don’t want to miss out on any of the best deals, the smartest thing to do is join our bargain channel.

Samsung triumphs with one of its smart TVs

The Samsung device arrives with a 55-inch panel and 4K resolution. In addition to a very high resolution, it incorporates an artificial intelligence system that will improve the image and sound in real time. It also has HDR10 + and a brightness capable of reaching up to 1000 nits. Arrives with Alexa integrated, you can ask questions and enjoy their intelligence.

If you want to take a look at more offers …

Charging …

Related topics: Deals, Samsung, Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our bargains channel @ chollosandro4all Join