This Samsung QLED Smart TV is reduced to less than 500 euros | Technology

Don’t you think the time has come to move to 4K? Go big with this 43-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV. It costs less than 500 euros!

You no longer have an excuse not to go 4K. The new resolution has not only reached the movies and series, but also video games thanks to the new generation of consoles. But to enjoy this resolution you need a television to match.

Fortunately, Samsung comes to save the day with a 43-inch 4K Smart TV And at a very interesting price: 477 euros, a more than affordable price for you to finally switch to 4K. You ran out of excuses!

Samsung’s 4K QLED TV from the 2021 catalog with a 43-inch panel. Quantum Dot technology allows you to enjoy 100% of the color volume. Its processor is capable of optimizing images and transforming them to 4K regardless of their source source. It supports multiple voice assistants.

It is a 43-inch QLED Smart TV and Supports UltraHD 4K resolution, which translates to 3,840 x 2,160 pixels in a 16: 9 screen format, which in gaming function goes to 31: 9.

This television is ideal to enjoy your favorite series, movies and video games in full brightness and color. And is that this Smart TV Features Samsung’s Quantum Dot Technology to reproduce 100% color volume, displaying bright and dark scenes at any brightness level.

Works with a Tizen 6.0 processor and adds new features, such as Samsug Health, game console and Office 365. And for a totally immersive experience, has 3D surround sound and Artificial Intelligence to reproduce the sound only in the exact place where the action occurs. It also includes OST Lite, Q-Symphony, Bluetooth Audio and Surround Sound.

What’s more, is height adjustable so you can position it as best suits you and you can watch your favorite content or play without ending up with eye or neck pain. As for your connections, incorporates WiFi, HDMI, USB, digital audio, CI and RF.

With this spectacular Smart TV at a price of 477 euros, you no longer have an excuse to switch to 4K, so take advantage and experience your favorite series, movies and video games in great detail.

