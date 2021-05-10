This Samsung of 300 euros is the mobile with the best battery on the market according to DxOMark

DxOMark expands its ‘benchmarks’ with a study of the battery of our mobiles, and a mid-cut Samsung Galaxy is the first champion of the matter.

They began by becoming the industry’s most authoritative voice for mobile photography, although a murky affair with paid reviews and inflated scores made DxOMark lose practically all its credibility having to reinvent itself, adding audio tests to its benchmarks and gradually gaining its site back as expert analysts in the mobile industry.

And that role is what DxOMark wants to play in the future, as the company has just announce the premiere of their battery benchmarks officially, starting by explaining how will they do these tests and presenting us already a first and surprising ranking.

It sounds curious and at the same time strange, well we always associate DxOMark with multimedia, but it doesn’t hurt to really have some empirical and specific tests of autonomy, efficiency and performance that allow us to compare mobiles, if we can trust the French firm’s laboratories again.

It is already official that DxOMark will also analyze the battery of our smartphones, with a first look at the tests and a ‘top 5’ that Samsung dominates with a 300-euro model: the Samsung Galaxy M51.

DxOMark begins to rate the audio of smartphones (and already has a first ranking with the best)

This will be the conscientious battery benchmarks that DxOMark will do

Those responsible for the Boulogne company confirm that in their battery analysis there will be three well differentiated aspects, starting with a review of autonomy, some tests of load and a complete analysis of efficiency.

Based on these premises, they present us with a complete laboratory in which there will be a Faraday cage to isolate the terminals of networks and external disturbances, seeking maximum precision in the autonomy analyzes with a WiFi access point and a mobile repeater that will provide a stable connection up to 4G, without testing 5G connectivity for now.

In addition, they will be used touch robots to perform specific routines that simulate the actual use of a smartphone, such as navigating the interface, touching and opening applications, and even control the lighting to simulate changing home, outdoor and office conditions.

The scenario presented by DxOMark shows us a smartphone isolated and 100% charged, which is subjected to a complete 24-hour test routine carried out with maximum precision by robots.

There will also be load testing with an oscilloscope, always using official cables and chargers and measuring from the secondary energy that keeps the charger unconnected, up to the device’s charging speed from 0% to 100%.

The capacities of wireless charging, if any, and they are made power surge tests to assess the loading speed in the different margins.

Finally, there will also be efficiency test which are based on the measurement of a load, discriminating the amount of energy transfer that occurs to the smartphone and the residual that is consumed once the device is fully charged.

The discharge efficiency is also measured, to check if smartphones are energy efficient and therefore a smaller battery is sufficient compared to another mobile with a greater capacity but much less efficient.

And the first DxOMark battery champion is… The Samsung Galaxy M51!

Well yes, in addition to presenting these tests, from DxOMark they show us their first battery rankings, with an unexpected champion (or not so much) that leaves Samsung in a very place, as it is one of their mid-cut smartphones.

In fact, this Samsung Galaxy M51 that get the first step of the podium with 88 points in these battery tests, it costs about 300 euros and is precisely the Samsung smartphone with the largest battery ever mounted on a Galaxy, going up to nothing less than 7,000 mAh.

It has a chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and a panel 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED Plus and FHD + resolution, so we could not expect anything other than a brutal autonomy, encrypted by GSMArena at 156 hours, with more than 25 hours of uninterrupted video playback or almost 53 hours in telephone conversation.

A mastodon that, yes, It does not have wireless charging, although it does have fast charging up to 25 W, which surpasses by two points a Wiko Power U30 with 6,000 mAh and by 7 points the OPPO Find X3 Neo and its 4,500 mAh with load up to 65 W of power. In case you were wondering, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is fourth, with the Vivo Y20s in fifth position closed this first top 5.

Little more to add, if you want check autonomy and efficiency of a smartphone, now DxOMark also offers you its tests, so keep track of them because, reliable or not, they always serve to give us an idea … or not?

These have been the best mobiles of 2020 according to DxOMark

Related topics: Mobile, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Technology

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all