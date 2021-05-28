This Samsung Galaxy, with AMOLED screen and 5G, collapses on Amazon

Full HD + AMOLED screen, 4 cameras, Snapdragon processor, 5G … this Samsung is a real treat.

Thanks to this offer from Amazon you can take home one of the best mid-range Samsung Galaxy. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is at your fingertips for 365 euros in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Samsung smartphone has an AMOLED screen, one of the processors manufactured by Qualcomm, 4 cameras, 5G and other more than interesting features. This is all you need to know.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G at the best price

Samsung’s smartphone arrives with a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, one of the processors manufactured by the North American Qualcomm. In this case it arrives next to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. You will not have performance problems, you will enjoy heavy applications and games with ease.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.5 ″ Full HD Super AMOLED screen + 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 25W 3.5mm jack, NFC and 5G

If you want to take a look at other offers …

Charging …

Related topics: Phones, Deals, Samsung

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all