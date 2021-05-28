This Samsung Galaxy, with AMOLED screen and 5G, collapses on Amazon

Mobile

Full HD + AMOLED screen, 4 cameras, Snapdragon processor, 5G … this Samsung is a real treat.

Thanks to this offer from Amazon you can take home one of the best mid-range Samsung Galaxy. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is at your fingertips for 365 euros in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Samsung smartphone has an AMOLED screen, one of the processors manufactured by Qualcomm, 4 cameras, 5G and other more than interesting features. This is all you need to know.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G at the best price

This is the beautiful front of this Galaxy.

Samsung’s smartphone arrives with a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, one of the processors manufactured by the North American Qualcomm. In this case it arrives next to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. You will not have performance problems, you will enjoy heavy applications and games with ease.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.5 ″ Full HD Super AMOLED screen + 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 25W 3.5mm jack, NFC and 5G

If you want to take a look at other offers …

Charging …

Related topics: Phones, Deals, Samsung

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all