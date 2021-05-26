This Samsung Galaxy Slumps On Amazon, But Only For A Limited Time

The Samsung smartphone is a great option if you want to join the new connectivity.

You can get a discount one of the best-selling Samsung Galaxy of the last times. The Samsung Galaxy A71 is it availabe for 313 euros thanks to amazon. We talk about his version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Korean terminal arrives with a large AMOLED panel, one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, 4 cameras and other more than interesting features. This is all you need to know.

Everything you win with the Samsung Galaxy A71

The Samsung smartphone comes with a nice design and a screen Super AMOLED that reaches 6.7 inches along with a Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is one of the chips created by Qualcomm, specifically the Snapdragon 730. As we have pointed out, in this offer it comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy A71 also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 4,500 mAh.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 306 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.7 ″ Super AMOLED screen, Full HD + 4,500 mAh battery 4 rear cameras NFC, 3.5mm Jack, FM radio

