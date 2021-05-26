This Samsung Galaxy Slumps On Amazon, But Only For A Limited Time

Mobile

The Samsung smartphone is a great option if you want to join the new connectivity.

You can get a discount one of the best-selling Samsung Galaxy of the last times. The Samsung Galaxy A71 is it availabe for 313 euros thanks to amazon. We talk about his version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Korean terminal arrives with a large AMOLED panel, one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, 4 cameras and other more than interesting features. This is all you need to know.

Everything you win with the Samsung Galaxy A71

Snapdragon 730 is the processor of the Galaxy A71.

The Samsung smartphone comes with a nice design and a screen Super AMOLED that reaches 6.7 inches along with a Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is one of the chips created by Qualcomm, specifically the Snapdragon 730. As we have pointed out, in this offer it comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy A71 also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 4,500 mAh.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 306 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.7 ″ Super AMOLED screen, Full HD + 4,500 mAh battery 4 rear cameras NFC, 3.5mm Jack, FM radio

If you want to take a look at other interesting offers …

Charging …

Related topics: Phones, Deals, Samsung

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all