The truth is that current low-end Android phones have nothing to do with what we found years ago. We have gone from devices that after a few months of use their performance went through the roof to have smartphones that for less than 200 euros, they work perfectly.

An example of this is Samsung’s Galaxy A range. Going back to the past, all the phones that were not high-end of the South Korean firm is not that they were highly recommended. Luckily Samsung learned from this error and It has been a couple of years launching to the market mid-range or low-end phones that are the best. Hence, the Galaxy A are a complete success.

Samsung Galaxy A10: good, nice and cheap phone

Samsung Galaxy A10, technical sheet

Specifications

Dimensions155.6 x 75.6 x 7.9 mm

Weight 168 grams

6.2-inch IPS LCD display. Front use rate of 81.6%



Pixel Density 720 x 1520 pixels. 271 pixels per inch. 19: 9

Processor Exynos 7884B. 1.6 GHz octa-core

RAM2GB

Operating system Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung One UI layer

Storage 32GB, expandable up to 512GB via microSD card

CamerasMain 13MP, f / 1.9 aperture, HDR and 1080p @ 30fps video | 5MP front, f / 2.0 aperture

Battery 3,400mAh

Others Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, microUSB 2.0 connector, 3.5mm jack

Starting price 130 euros

A really good, nice and cheap phone. So we can describe the Samsung Galaxy A10, one of the cheapest Samsung smartphones. But beware it’s cheap doesn’t mean anything bad.

Because the Galaxy A 10 is one of the best options we can get for less than 150 euros and without a doubt an alternative to all the Xiaomi or realme that invade this market. A spectacular design, a more than decent screen and all the interesting additions to Samsung’s personalization layer, One UI.

Best of all is its fantastic price, from just 130 euros in stores like Amazon, that is, quality service. Obviously it is not the most powerful Samsung on the market, but unlike other terminals of the same price, Samsung has given it a unique personality thanks to a design very similar to its high-end.

In short, if what you are looking for is an elegant terminal and at the best price, the Galaxy A10 is going to be one of the best options. Whether for you or to make a gift, you will surely be right.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

