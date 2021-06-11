This Samsung Galaxy is one of the best bargains on Amazon

The Samsung smartphone can be a good option if you are looking for something cheap from a traditional manufacturer.

Thanks to one of the Amazon offers you can get the Samsung Galaxy A21s for less than 160 euros. We talk about his version with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory, some numbers with which you can be calm.

Samsung’s smartphone arrives with a 6.5 inch screen, a processor Exynos, 4 rear cameras and one great battery, among other features. We tell you everything you need to know about the Korean device.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A21s at the best price

The Samsung Galaxy A21s has a 6.5-inch IPS panel and HD + resolution. As we have said, inside is one of the chips manufactured by Samsung, the Exynos 850. You will not have problems to enjoy a good experience on a day-to-day basis. The Korean terminal also incorporates 4 cameras, a battery of 5,000 mAh, headphone jack And till NFC connectivity.

Exynos 850 6.5 ″ IPS HD display + 3 GB RAM and 32 GB memory 4 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery Headphone jack, NFC, FM radio

