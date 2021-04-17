this Samsung Galaxy has a discount of more than 150 euros

More than 150 euros discount for the Samsung Galaxy A71, with a large screen and Snapdragon processor.

One of the best options in Samsung’s mid-range stars one of its lowest prices to date on Amazon. We refer to the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is currently on sale for only 315 euros, a value that is far from the 469.90 euros of its original price.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy A71

Nothing more and nothing less than 150 euros discount for this outstanding terminal, with a 6.67 inch large screen, Snapdragon processor, quad rear camera and a 4,500 mAh battery for good performance.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 with more than 150 euros discount

As we said, the Samsung Galaxy A71 is ideal for those looking for a mobile with a large screen, since the dimensions of its panel amount to 6.67 inches, with technology Super AMOLED and Full HD + resolution. As we saw in its review, the Samsung Galaxy A71 has a high quality display.

The mobile performs smoothly thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. If we look at its rear, we see that the Galaxy A71 is equipped with four sensors, being the main one of 64 MP and without the lack of a 12 MP ultra-wide angle.

Undoubtedly, one of the most outstanding features of this smartphone is its autonomy, with a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charge that exceeds the day of use without ruining it and can reach even 48 hours of use. Thanks to this fast charge, the terminal needs just over an hour to fully charge.

This is the Samsung Galaxy A71, with other details such as on-screen fingerprint reader, NFC and 3.5 mm jack to connect your headphones. All this, and much more, on a mobile on sale on Amazon for 315 euros.

