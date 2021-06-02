This Samsung Galaxy falls to 150 euros on Amazon, but only for a limited time

Get one of the cheap Samsung smartphones that we have recommended the most.

One of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy can be yours at a discount. The Samsung Galaxy A21s is at your fingertips for only 150 euros thanks to one of the Amazon offers. We are not talking about its basic version, but about the model with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

Samsung’s smartphone arrives with a 6.5 inch screen, one of the processors manufactured by the Korean giant Y 4 rear cameras. These are its main characteristics.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A21s at the best price

The Korean device arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. Your brain is one of the chips manufactured by Samsung, the Exynos 850. You will not have problems to enjoy a good experience on a day-to-day basis. East Samsung Galaxy A21s also has 4 cameras, a large battery of 5,000 mAh, headphone jack And till NFC.

Exynos 850 6.5 ″ IPS HD display + 3 GB RAM and 32 GB memory 4 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery Headphone jack, NFC, FM radio

