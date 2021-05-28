This Samsung Galaxy falls in price and is close to 100 euros

The Korean device is one of the best sellers, and it comes at a discount.

You have the opportunity to get a Samsung galaxy for only 129 euros thanks to this offer from Phone House. The Samsung Galaxy A12 arrives next to 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The Samsung smartphone has a panel that exceeds 6 inches, one of the processors of MediaTek, 4 cameras and a great battery. These are its main specifications.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A12 at the best price

Samsung’s smartphone arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. You will have no problem enjoying a smooth experience thanks to the Helio P35, one of the chips manufactured by MediaTek. East Samsung Galaxy A12 also incorporates 4 cameras and a battery of 5,000 mAh. We do not forget the headphone jack, nor the NFC connectivity and the FM Radio.

MediaTek Helio P35 6.5 ″ IPS HD display + 3 GB RAM and 32 GB memory 4 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery Headphone jack, NFC, FM radio

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

