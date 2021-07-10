this Samsung Galaxy drops to 175 euros on Amazon

This Samsung Galaxy M12 is a good option if you want a mobile for basic tasks with a large battery.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 It is one of the cheap phones that Samsung has launched in recent months, and now you can buy it for an even cheaper price thanks to the offer that it stars in Amazon. The smartphone goes down to 175 euros at the moment, a discount of about 34 euros not negligible if we take into account that it was released less than three months ago on the market.

This Samsung model, in dark blue, arrives with Android 11, 4 rear cameras and one gigantic 5,000 mAh battery. Undoubtedly, autonomy is its strongest point, as the terminal can be used for about two days without going through the charger. If you want to know this and more offers, subscribe to our channel Chollos de Explica.co in Telegram.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M12 at the best price

The Samsung Galaxy M12 equips a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution and, attention, 90 Hz refresh rate, a very positive specific for its price. Under its chassis is the processor Samsung Exynos 850, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal storage. Its software is One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

There are four cameras on the back: 48 MP main, 5 MP ultra wide angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. We come to its greatest asset, the 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charge, which can even exceed two days of use on a single charge.

