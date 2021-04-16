This Samsung Galaxy drops to 160 euros on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is one of the best cheap phones from the South Korean firm.

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a good Samsung mobile. For example, if you have 160 euros You can buy the Samsung Galaxy A21s on Amazon, with a splendid autonomy with which you will not have to worry about charging the battery every so often.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy A21s

This Samsung smartphone is for sale for 160 euros in its version of 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. In addition to its autonomy, its photographic system also stands out for this price, with a 48 MP main camera with which you can take good pictures.

A good cheap Samsung mobile for 160 euros

The Samsung Galaxy A21s has, first of all, a careful design and a very good build quality, as we explained in its review. He is accompanied by a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display with HD + resolution, which offers good color reproduction and tactile response times.

6.5-inch HD screen + 2 GHz Exynos 850 octa-core processor Quad rear camera 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charge Know more: Samsung Galaxy A21s

The processor that is responsible for leading this Galaxy A21s is a Exynos 850, with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, expandable with a microSD card. There are four cameras on the back, with 48 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor.

The jewel in the crown of this Samsung Galaxy A21s is, without a doubt, its autonomy. And is that the terminal equips a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charge, enough to endure the two days of use. If you are looking for a mobile with excellent battery for little money, this Samsung Galaxy A21s is a good option for 160 euros on Amazon.

