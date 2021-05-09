This Samsung Galaxy 5G falls below 400 euros on Amazon

AMOLED Full HD + screen, 4 cameras, Snapdragon processor, 5G … this Samsung has a lot to say.

You have a chance to take you home one of the most popular Samsung with 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is it availabe for 388 euros on Amazon. We talk about his version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Korean terminal arrives with a large Full HD + panel, one of the processors manufactured by Qualcomm, 4 cameras, 5G and other more than interesting features. These are its main specifications.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G at the best price

Samsung’s smartphone has a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, one of the processors manufactured by the North American Qualcomm. In this case it arrives next to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that you can expand up to 512 GB with microSD cards. You will not have performance problems, you will enjoy heavy applications and games with ease.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.5 ″ Full HD Super AMOLED screen + 4 rear cameras 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charge 3.5mm jack, NFC and 5G

