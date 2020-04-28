This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

Today can be a big day if you want a Samsung television on sale, since we are going to show you one of the best opportunities we have seen in a while. It is a 55-inch Samsung Smart TV, at 4K resolution, and it has gone from costing a thousand euros to almost half.

It is, as we say, one of the best offers we have seen in a while, and therefore, If you want it, you should not neglect yourself, since we do not know how long this will last, which is available right now on Amazon Spain.

This is the incredible Samsung television that is discounted almost 500 euros

Yes, there is a Samsung Smart TV on Amazon Spain – which means shipping and warranty from Spain -, almost 500 euros, which is practically half the price of the television itself, whose price on Amazon was before 1,029 euros, so the current price is worth it, a lot.

Samsung 4K UHD 2019 UE55RU8005

Specifications

Dimensions with stand 1237.2 x 776.9 x 237.2 mm

Weight 18.90 kg (with stand)

Display QLED panel at 4K resolution (3840 × 2160) with HDR + and Dynamic Crystal Color

Viewing angle



Refresh Rate60 Hz

ProcessorQuadCore

Android TV 9.0 operating system with PatchWall OS

Storage 8 GB

Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac 4 HDMI ports 3 USB 3.0 ports Ethernet port AV connection Optical Output

As I mentioned before, this is a Samsung TV from 55 inches, at 4K resolution and that has support for protocols such as HDR10 +, that makes us appreciate a greater depth of colors in the panel, and that makes compatible content, like the one you can see through Netflix, look great, and offer an incredible experience. In addition, the fact that the panel has a 55-inch diagonal makes the viewing quality higher.

On the other hand, being a Smart TV, it has a series of applications, ranging from subscription services such as Netflix, Spotify or Amazon Prime Video, to other free content apps like YouTube, That expands the entertainment possibilities a lot.

The audio of this television is also very competent, since it has Dolby Digital Plus, with a 20W sound output. But if you want to connect your audio device you can also do it, even by bluetooth.

In addition to this, television is compatible with Alexa, so you can control this with your Amazon Echo, if you have it, and if not, you already know that you can buy it to take advantage of all its possibilities. But beware It is also compatible with Google Assistant, and you can send orders from your mobile, like changing channels, adjusting volume and more.

