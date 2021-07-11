This sale outdoor surveillance IP camera is cable free, and you can forget about it for up to 6 months | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for a surveillance IP camera for the garden or garage, but you do not want to throw cables, this model on offer may interest you.

There are many surveillance cameras on the market, but most use cables, or the battery only lasts a couple of weeks. With the IeGeek camera, you can forget about recharging it for up to six months.

Get hold of ieGeek surveillance IP camera with a 15% discount, it stays at 67.99 euros on Amazon, with free shipping in 24 hours. Please note that for the discount to apply you have to check the box Apply coupon of 15%, which is just below the price.

It is a quality camera that boasts Tesla batteries, Huawei’s HiVision processor, and a Sony camera sensor, all of them prestigious brands.

Wireless outdoor surveillance IP camera, only 67.99 euros at Amazon

Is about a surveillance IP camera with 1080p resolution, designed for outdoors, although logically it can also be used at home, or in a garage.

Thanks to the 10,000 mAh Tesla battery has a range of between 1 and 6 months, depending on the activity. It only turns on and records video if the sensor detects movement, so its autonomy will depend on how busy the area it monitors is.

What connects via WiFi, you can access it at any time, and you will receive a notification to your mobile when it detects suspicious movement, or the battery is low. The range of the WiFi signal is 50 meters.

It is capable of recording video at 1080p, but will only do so when it detects motion. Video is saved locally to a micro SD card, although they have a cloud storage service (paid), if you want to use it.

Has a two-way microphoneso you can talk to the person on the other side of the camera. Its viewing angle is 120 degrees.

Thanks to its protection against water and dust IP65, it can withstand torrential rain or sandstorms without problems.

