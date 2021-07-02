This said Tini Stoessel about her current relationship with Sebastián Yatra



Sebastian Yatra and Tini Stoessel.

Photo: Daniel Apuy / .

Days after a series of photos excited his fans, Tini Stoessel broke the silence about the relationship he had with Sebastian Yatra. From Miami, the Argentine singer and actress revealed what the bond that unites them is like today.

Tini Stoessel and Sebatián Yatra announced the end of their relationship in July 2020. And as where there was fire, ashes remain, rumors of reconciliation broke out when fans of Argentina and Colombia they detected striking coincidences in photographs.

But beyond any kind of speculation, Tini broke the silence. From Miami, the interpreter of “Approach” referred to the courtship they had and explained what kind of relationship they have in the present.

“I like having a good relationship with someone who meant so much to me. All the people who passed through my life taught me something and I will always thank them“Said the Argentine artist in an interview with the magazine ¡Hola!

Months ago, Stoessel and Yatra had already shown signs of peaceful coexistence after the break. The Argentine and the Colombian coincided at the birthday party of the influencer and artist Lelé Pons.