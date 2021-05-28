This said the creator of the series

Netflix TV series Share

After the enormous success of its arrival on Netflix and with the new episodes on the way, many wonder if Lupine will have a third season.

Since landing on the Netflix platform, the French series Lupine became a huge success. The fiction managed to capture the attention of subscribers and also of critics, who gave it great praise. What was also clear is that the first part left many doubts regarding how the story will continue and the second season is very close. But will there be a third party? Find out below.

The second season of Lupine will hit the streaming platform on June 11. The synopsis for this new installment refers to the cliffhanger with which the first one was closed: “Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has destroyed her family. Cornered, he is forced to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger. ” There is no doubt that fans are very eager to see how the protagonist’s story progresses and what new plot twists they are going to find.

Will there be a third season?

Although the second part of Lupine is getting closer and closer, the story of this series will not end here and would leave many doors open for it to continue. In this way, George Kay, creator of the series, stated the following in a recent interview: “These seasons serve as the first chapter of a larger series.” However, it should be noted that season 3 was not confirmed, but these statements suggest that there will be and that it will be confirmed at the end of the second season.

On the other hand, we must also add that the series has been so successful that there is no doubt that the platform will try to take advantage of this to continue the story for more seasons.

