This said Stephanie Salas about the interpretation of her person in ‘Luis Miguel, La Serie’

With the arrival of Luis Miguel: The Series, the names of Michelle Y Stephanie Salas They were put in the inkwell and caused a stir among viewers, causing some unknowns.

But beyond Stephie’s past, there is an artist who is renewed, who claims to live a second wind, who is proud of raising her two daughters and is willing to forgive herself and others.

“The interpretation of me is based on the perspective of a whole team of writers and producers behind the series. And that’s the way they want to tell the audience a story, “explained the 51-year-old singer.

“It is important to understand that the story that is being told is that of Luis Miguel“, He clarified in an interview via email for Agencia Reforma.

The relationship he had with the Mexican idol, from which Michelle was born, was told from the first season of the series. In the second installment, Stephanie, played by Pilar Santacruz, is projected as a mother dedicated to 100 percent of her daughter’s care and who, despite what she experienced, tried to take the party in peace with her daughter’s father, Micky.

“Always, as the actress that I am, I know very well the great work and care that we actors put into our work when it comes to playing a character, and in this case, I think that Pilar is doing well“, I consider.

“What if things were like this or not? Let’s not forget that series must have fiction and truth ”, he clarified.

For Sylvia Pasquel’s daughter, Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter and Alejandra Guzmán’s niece, the priority was always her role as mother, even at one point she left everything to care for little Michelle.

“Educating my daughters Michelle and Camila has been my priority in life.

“Sometimes I have even put my career aside to achieve that goal. But when I realized that I did a great job as a mother, I feel satisfied with everything that as a woman and a mother I have achieved ”, she assured.

And now that he sees his two daughters fulfilled, Salas feels peaceful, happy and very full, as a woman and an artist.

“Today I am living a new stage in my life. I feel a second wind, and all the strength to resume my career as an actress and singerHe shared.

To revive herself in music, Stephanie recently released “Una Vez Más”, in collaboration with Pønce, and on June 4 she will premiere “Superman”.

“I have always been very proud to have been born into a fascinating matriarchy. That has helped me as a woman to respect myself, love life, and give myself deeply to my maternal side and to my artistic profession ”, she assured.

This year the film ‘Los Días Francos’, the first feature by Ulises Pérez Mancilla, will be released, in which he has a leading role.

What if I would tell my story? I don’t know… I think I would never finish telling it, ”he joked.

HE SAID SO

“I have learned that we must live in the here and now. Love one another. Today is the time to forgive ourselves and others ”.

Stephanie Salas, actress and singer

BY: Lorena Corpus