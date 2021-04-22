This said Pochettino after the substitution of Kylian Mbappé

04/22/2021

On at 20:54 CEST

Martí Grau

The coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, spoke about the substitution of Kylian Mbappé in the quarterfinal game against Angers, which the team resolved with solvency (5-0). At a press conference after the meeting, the Argentine coach said that he did not line up the French striker due to a load of minutes. “He has played every game in recent months, it was important to rest, to calculate his efforts.“

Pochettino considered that he had the opportunity to give minutes to players with less prominence in the team. “In these types of matches, I tell myself that you have to give other players a chance. “

He assures that the players of the Parisian team want to show their coach that they are performing, and that this is reflected in their improvement in the game. To this the decision to give opportunities for young footballers such as center-back Timothee Pembele, just 18 years old.

With an exhibition commanded by Neymar, the French team managed to easily get rid of Angers. Now awaiting his next rival in the French Cup semifinals, Pochettino will likely once again count on Kylian Mbappé to reach a final place.