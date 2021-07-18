This said Kevin Feige of the Multiverse and of a new character in the MCU

While the multiverse is important, the MCU will owe much of its future to its new characters. Kevin Feige teased more about one of these.

Phase 4 of UCM advances with all of the law and apparently the CEO of the study, Kevin Feige, is the most interested in that what is coming raises the level with respect to everything that has been done. After the premiere of three series (Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier Y Loki) and a film (Black widow), the material for the stories to follow is more than enough.

However, to give future projects a little more shape, after the official opening of the multiverse, the executive called a meeting. Directors, producers and screenwriters were present at an emergency meeting at the offices of Marvel studios. In accordance with D23 Inside DisneyFeige summoned his team to lay out the rules that would be followed with the multiple realities theme in order to be successful.

The multiverse

“The multiverse is emerging in a big way. There is interconnectivity there that people have already begun to see and suspect and I had a meeting this morning with the whole group analyzing the multiverse and the rules of this and exactly how to meet the emotion that surrounds this whole thing, “he said.

Thus, it is expected to be through Doctor Strange 2: Into The Multiverse of Madness, where all this topic is better exposed. Surely Spider-Man: No Way Home also have something to do.

Characters

On the other hand, another key point for the great boss of ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ are the characters. After losing Hombre de Hierro, Captain America (Steve Rogers) Y Black widow, a concern of the company was to reconnect with the public. It seems that the villains are part of the solution.

An emerging figure, apparently one of the most important for what is to come, is that of the Countess Valentina Allegra De Fontaine. The character was played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and appeared in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as in Black widow.

In both appearances he was in charge of forming a select group of antiheroes or… Villains? in order to carry out dubious plans. Counting on him US Agent and with Yelena Belova, De Fontaine will return to the MCU, as confirmed by Kevin Feige.

She is doing something. She is in draft mode. Yelena already works for her? They seem to have a connection at that point, ”he commented. Also, he was even clearer and said, “The future is bright for the MCU because Julia Louis-Dreyfus is in it. We are huge fans of her at Marvel. […] The notion of bringing it into the world always existed, if we could find the right thing, we wanted to. It was then that this role arose and the opportunity to have her in [Black] Widow, in [The] Falcon [y The Winter Soldier], and maybe some other things to come “…

It seems that perhaps about the end of the statements of the employer is over. However, one must not detract from the desire to Marvel for keeping the secret. Most likely, she will return for the series of Hawkeye, or even before.

