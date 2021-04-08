This said Alfredo Adame about the supposed audio where he plans to keep money from the political campaign



Alfredo Adame.

Photo: Saúl Díaz / Reform Agency

Through a video on social networks, Alfredo Adame, the now candidate for a federal deputation for the 14th district in Tlalpan, Mexico City, assured that the millions mentioned in a leaked audio have nothing to do with the amount allocated for his campaign but with the sale of a lot of face mask.

“This is the result of the commercialization of a lot of 40 million which yields a commission that It would be distributed among those who had to see in this operation“, He said.

In addition, he assured that the Progressive Social Networks campaign is not about beating, but about proposals, and that he received the instruction from the state president of RSP, Pedro Pablo de Antuñano not to attack the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrados, or to the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

On Monday an audio was released where the television host is heard saying that of the $ 40 million allocated, he would keep $ 25, but reiterated that it is part of a smear campaign of his opponents.

“Why do you think I need winning workhorses? They give us $ 40 million pesos, of those 40 million, we fuck 25 and that’s the business“Is heard in an audio that circulates on social networks.

SO SAID IT

“I don’t lose anything if people decide not to vote for me. I don’t have to go around dirtying my shoes to help people, I go home to eat three times a day, take care of my business and ride my motorcycle on the weekends ”.

Alfredo Adame, candidate for federal deputy for RSP