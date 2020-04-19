There are already multiple organizations and companies that have awarded the best releases of 2019. However, not all the verdicts were available, Famitsu Dengeki’s was one of them and today he announced that the Game of the Year award took him a title RPG highly recognized.
The Japanese publication Famitsu Dengeki (via Nintendo Everything) rewarded the best titles with the Famitsu Dengeki Awards 2019. Among the nominees there were several important releases of PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch and the most important, which managed to win the most important award was Pokémon Sword & Shield, the new installment of the Pocket Monsters, which was nominated for the Game of the Year category alongside Death Stranding, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Fire Emblem: Three Houses and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. The new installment of Pokémon also managed to take home the award for Best RPG.
Game director Shigeru Ohmori shared an illustration to celebrate this recognition. In the drawing it is possible to see the protagonist of the game (in a female and male version), as well as the 3 initial Pokémon of Galar, Sobble, Grookey and Scorbunny.
One of the games whose nominations became awards was Death Stranding, which was the one with the most awards, Best New Game, Best Action Adventure and Best Graphics. Hideo Kojima was also highly recognized and in total won the 3 Most Valuable Creative, Best Creative in China awards, apart from taking the Best Character award thanks to Sam Bridges.
We leave you with the list of the best games.
2019 Game of the Year
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Death stranding
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Winner: Pokemon Sword & Shield
Most Valuable Creative
George Kamitani
Winner: Hideo Kojima
Hidetaka Miyazaki
Best Scenario
Winner: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Death stranding
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Better Graphics
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Winner: Death Stranding
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
Best music
Kingdom Hearts III
Death stranding
Winner: Persona 5 Royal
Best Character
Clifford Unger
Winner: Sam Porter Bridges
Reisalin Stout[/i]
Best Online Game
Apex Legends
Winner: Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
Best Action Game
Winner: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Devil May Cry 5
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
Best Shooting Game
Winner: Apex Legends
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Fortnite
Best Action and Adventure Game
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Winner: Death Stranding
Resident Evil 2
Best Adventure Game
AI: The Somnium Files
Winner: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Tokyo Chronos
Best RPG
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Persona 5 Royal
Winner: Pokemon Sword & Shield
Best Indie Game
Untitled Goose Game
Winner: Gnosia
Baba Is You
Best New Game
Astral Chain
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Winner: Death Stranding
Best Esports Game
Street Fighter V
Winner: Fortnite
Rainbow Six Siege
What did you think of the awards? Did you expect there would be other games? Tell us in the comments.
Pokémon Sword & Shield is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.
